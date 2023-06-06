Jun 06, 2023 / 02:20PM GMT
Dylan Carden - William Blair - Analyst
And I am pleased to introduce Reade Fahs, CEO of National Vision, who is choosing to do the walkabout-on-the-carpet approach.
Reade Fahs - National Vision Holdings, Inc. - CEO & President
Yes.
Dylan Carden - William Blair - Analyst
So thank you very much for being here. And there's a breakout here in -- I think it's Jenney, too. But I'll confirm that towards the end. So thank you very much, Reade.
Reade Fahs - National Vision Holdings, Inc. - CEO & President
Thank you very much, Dylan. Hi, my name is Reade. And for the past 21 years, I've had the pleasure of leading a company called National Vision, whose ticker symbol is EYE. We are a low-cost provider of eyeglasses, contact lenses, and eye exams. That's all we sell is eyeglasses, contact lenses, and eye exams.
We're the second largest optical chain in America and amongst the fastest growing. And our target audience is budget-conscious and low-income Americans. And we
National Vision Holdings Inc at William Blair Growth Stock Conference Transcript
Jun 06, 2023 / 02:20PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...