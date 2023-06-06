Jun 06, 2023 / 02:20PM GMT

Dylan Carden - William Blair - Analyst



And I am pleased to introduce Reade Fahs, CEO of National Vision, who is choosing to do the walkabout-on-the-carpet approach.



Reade Fahs - National Vision Holdings, Inc. - CEO & President



Yes.



Dylan Carden - William Blair - Analyst



So thank you very much for being here. And there's a breakout here in -- I think it's Jenney, too. But I'll confirm that towards the end. So thank you very much, Reade.



Reade Fahs - National Vision Holdings, Inc. - CEO & President



Thank you very much, Dylan. Hi, my name is Reade. And for the past 21 years, I've had the pleasure of leading a company called National Vision, whose ticker symbol is EYE. We are a low-cost provider of eyeglasses, contact lenses, and eye exams. That's all we sell is eyeglasses, contact lenses, and eye exams.



We're the second largest optical chain in America and amongst the fastest growing. And our target audience is budget-conscious and low-income Americans. And we