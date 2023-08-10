Q2 2023 National Vision Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q2 2023 National Vision Holdings Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Angie McCabe, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Angie McCabe -



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to National Vision's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Joining me on the call today are Reade Fahs, CEO; and Melissa Rasmussen, CFO. Patrick Moore, COO, is also with us and will be available during the Q&A portion of the call.



Our earnings release issued this morning and the presentation accompanying our call are both available in the Investors section of our website, nationalvision.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be archived in the Investors section after the call.



Before we begin, let me remind you that our earnings materials and today's presentation includes forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. T