Q1 2019 Eyenovia Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Eyenovia First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Ms. Tram Bui from The Ruth Group. Ma'am, you may begin.



Tram Bui - The Ruth Group, Inc. - SVP



Good morning, and welcome to Eyenovia's First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast. With me today are Dr. Sean Ianchulev, Eyenovia's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer; and John Gandolfo, Eyenovia's Chief Financial Officer.



Earlier this morning, Eyenovia issued a press release announcing financial results for the 3 months ended March 31, 2019. We encourage everyone to read today's press release as well as Eyenovia's quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which will be filed with the SEC later today. The company's quarterly report and press release will be available on Eyenovia's website at eyenovia.com.



In addition, this conference call is being webcast at the company's webs