Aug 12, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Eyenovia, Inc. Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
As a reminder, this conference may be recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference call over to Tram Bui from The Ruth Group. You may begin.
Tram Bui - The Ruth Group, Inc. - SVP
Good afternoon, and welcome to Eyenovia's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast. With me today are Dr. Sean Ianchulev, Eyenovia's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer; and John Gandolfo, Eyenovia's Chief Financial Officer.
Earlier this afternoon, Eyenovia issued a press release announcing financial results for the 3 months ended June 30, 2019. We encourage everyone to read today's press release as well as Eyenovia's quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which will be filed with the SEC on August 14. The company's quarterly report and press release will also be available on Eyenovia's website at eyenovia.com.
In addition, this conference call is being webcast
Q2 2019 Eyenovia Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 12, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...