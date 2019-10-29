Eyenovia Inc Pipeline Update Conference Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

With me today are Dr. Sean Ianchulev, Eyenovia's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer; John Gandolfo, Eyenovia's Chief Financial Officer; and Michael Rowe, Eyenovia's Vice President of Commercial.



Earlier this afternoon, Eyenovia issued a press release announcing the advancement of its micro line program for the treatment of presbyopia for Phase III development and the reprioritization of its late-stage ophthalmology pipeline. We encourage everyone to read today's press release as well as the supplementary materials Eyenovia filed with the SEC.



