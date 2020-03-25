Q4 2019 Eyenovia Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 25, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to today's program, Eyenovia, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's program is being recorded.



And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Alex Lobo from The Ruth Group. Please go ahead.



Alexander Lobo;The Ruth Group;AVP - IR,



Good afternoon, and welcome to Eyenovia's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast. With me today are Dr. Sean Ianchulev, Eyenovia's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer; John Gandolfo, Eyenovia's Chief Financial Officer; and Michael Rowe, Eyenovia's Vice President of Commercial.



Earlier this afternoon, Eyenovia issued a press release announcing financial results for the 3 months and full year ended December 31, 2019. We encourage everyone to read today's press release as well as Eyenovia's annual report on Form 10-K which can be found with the SEC. The company's press release and annual report will also