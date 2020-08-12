Q2 2020 Eyenovia Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Eyenovia Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand the conference over to your speaker today, Alex Lobo. Please go ahead.



Alexander Lobo - Eyenovia, Inc. - Investor Contact



Good afternoon, and welcome to Eyenovia's Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast. With me today are Dr. Sean Ianchulev, Eyenovia's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer; John Gandolfo, Eyenovia's Chief Financial Officer; and Michael Rowe, Eyenovia's Vice President of Commercial.



Earlier this afternoon, Eyenovia issued a press release announcing financial results for the 3 months ended June 30, 2020. We encourage everyone to read today's press release as well as Eyenovia's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2020, which will be filed with the SEC. The company's press release and quarterly report will also be available on Eyenovia's websit