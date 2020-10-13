Oct 13, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings and welcome to Eyenovia Corporate Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Eric Ribner, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.
Eric Ribner - LifeSci Advisors - Managing Director
Good afternoon and welcome to Eyenovia's conference call to discuss the company's exclusive license agreement with Bausch + Lomb, and both companies -- that both companies announced yesterday, along with Eyenovia's other recent business development activities.
With me today are Dr. Sean Ianchulev, Eyenovia's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer; Michael Rowe, Eyenovia's Vice President of Commercial; and John Gandolfo, Eyenovia's Chief Financial Officer.
Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this conference call are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectat
Eyenovia, Inc. - Special Call Transcript
Oct 13, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...