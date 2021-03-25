Q4 2020 Eyenovia Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 25, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Greetings. Welcome to Eyenovia's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call.



Eric Ribner -



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Eyenovia's Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast. With me today are Eyenovia's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer; Dr. Sean Ianchulev; and Eyenovia's Chief Financial Officer, John Gandolfo; and Eyenovia's Chief Operating Officer, Michael Rowe.



Earlier this afternoon, Eyenovia issued a press release announcing financial results for the 3 and 12 months ended December 31, 2020. We encourage everyone to read today's press release as well as Eyenovia's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2020, which will be filed with the SEC within the next few days. The company's press release and annual report also will be available on Eyenovia's website at eyenovia.com. In addition, this conference call is