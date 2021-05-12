Q1 2021 Eyenovia Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the Eyenovia First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions). Please note, this call is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to your host, Eric Ribner. Please go ahead.



Eric Ribner -



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Eyenovia's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast. With me today are Eyenovia's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sean Ianchulev; Eyenovia's Chief Financial Officer, John Gandolfo; and Eyenovia's Chief Operating Officer, Michael Rowe.



Earlier this afternoon, Eyenovia issued a press release announcing financial results for the 3 months ended March 31, 2021. We encourage everyone to read today's press release as well as Eyenovia's quarterly report and on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which will be filed with the SEC. The company's press release and quarterly report will also be available on Eyenovia's website at eyenovia.com. In addition, this conference call is being webcast through the company's website and will be archived f