Jul 14, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Matthew Kaplan - Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. - Analyst
Hi, good morning. It's my pleasure to introduce our next presenting company, Eyenovia. Presenting for the Company is Dr. Sean Ianchulev, CEO, and also joining us is John Gandolfo, the CFO. Sean, I'll give the platform to you and hopefully we'll have some time for some Q&A towards the end of the presentation. But thanks for joining us today at the second day of our conference, Sean.
Sean Ianchulev - Eyenovia, Inc. - CEO, CMO, Director
Thank you, Matt, and thank you for all of your insightful reviews through the years. And this is a great opportunity to update everybody who knows the story and also to introduce what we are doing here at Eyenovia because it's a very timely presentation given all of the recent milestones and some of the upcoming events that we have.
Eyenovia is a specialty biopharmaceutical company in the ophthalmic space, which has a proprietary delivery system for topical delivery to the eye called the Optejet, on the basis of which we are building a next-generation of therap
Eyenovia Inc at Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Healthcare Conference Transcript
Jul 14, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...