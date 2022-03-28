Q4 2021 Eyenovia Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



I will now turn the conference over to your host, Eric Ribner.



Eric Ribner -



Good afternoon, and welcome to Eyenovia's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast. With me today are Eyenovia's Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sean Ianchulev; Chief Operating Officer, Michael Rowe; and Chief Financial Officer, John Gandolfo.



This afternoon, Eyenovia issued a press release announcing the financial results for the 3 and 12 months ended December 31, 2021. We encourage everyone to read today's press release as well as Eyenovia's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which was filed at the SEC. The company's press release and annual report are also available on Eyenovia's website at eyenovia.com. In addition, this conference call is being webcast through the company's website and will be archived for