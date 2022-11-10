Nov 10, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Eyenovia's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Eric Ribner, LifeSci Advisors. Please go ahead.
Eric Ribner;LifeSci Advisors;Managing Director -
Thanks, everyone, and good afternoon. Welcome to Eyenovia's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast. With me today are Eyenovia's Chief Executive Officer, Michael Rowe; and Chief Financial Officer, John Gandolfo. This afternoon, Eyenovia issued a press release announcing financial results for the 3 months ended September 30, 2022. We encourage everyone to read today's press release as well as Eyenovia's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which was filed with the SEC on March 30, 2022, and our most recently filed 10-Q. The company's press release and annual report are also available on Eyenovia's website at www.eyenovia.com. In addition, this conference call is being
Q3 2022 Eyenovia Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 10, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...