Q3 2022 Eyenovia Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Eyenovia's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Eric Ribner, LifeSci Advisors. Please go ahead.



Eric Ribner;LifeSci Advisors;Managing Director -



Thanks, everyone, and good afternoon. Welcome to Eyenovia's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast. With me today are Eyenovia's Chief Executive Officer, Michael Rowe; and Chief Financial Officer, John Gandolfo. This afternoon, Eyenovia issued a press release announcing financial results for the 3 months ended September 30, 2022. We encourage everyone to read today's press release as well as Eyenovia's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which was filed with the SEC on March 30, 2022, and our most recently filed 10-Q. The company's press release and annual report are also available on Eyenovia's website at www.eyenovia.com. In addition, this conference call is being