Sep 26, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT
Jennifer Kim Cantor Fitzgerald-Analyst
Okay. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference. We're going to start our next panel.
I'm Jennifer Kim, a research analyst here at Cantor. I'm looking forward to hosting Eyenovia, Ocugen, and Tarsier Pharma for this ocular-themed panel. So thank you to all three of you for coming.
Michael Rowe Eyenovia - Inc. - CEO
Thank you.
Shankar Musunuri Ocugen - Inc. - Chairman of the Board, CEO, & Co-Founder
Thank you for having us.
Jennifer Kim Cantor Fitzgerald-Analyst
Maybe we could start off -- maybe we could go in a straight line. Could you introduce yourselves and give a brief overview of your company? So I guess, Shankar, we can start with you.
Shankar Musunuri Ocugen - Inc. - Chairman of the Board, CEO, & Co-Founder
Shankar Musunuri, Chairman and CEO, Co-Founder, Ocugen. We're a patient-centric biotech company focused on gene a
