Q3 2023 Eyenovia Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 13, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

With me today are Eyenovia's Chief Executive Officer, Michael Rowe; Chief Financial Officer, John Gandolfo; and Chief Operating Officer, Bren Kern.



This afternoon, we issued a press release announcing financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2023. We encourage everybody to read today's press release as well as Eyenovia's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, which will be filed with the SEC tomorrow, November 14, and our most recently filed Form 10-K. The company's press release and annual report are also available on our website at