Q3 2020 Fulgent Genetics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

Nicole Borsje - The Blueshirt Group, LLC - MD of IR



Great. Thanks very much. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Fulgent Genetics Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. On the call today are Ming Hsieh, Chief Executive Officer; Paul Kim, Chief Financial Officer; and Brandon Perthuis, Chief Commercial Officer.



The company's press release discussing its financial results is available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website, fulgentgenetics.com. An audio replay of this call will be available shortly after the call concludes. Please visit the Investor Relations section of the company's website to acce