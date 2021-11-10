Nov 10, 2021 / 09:20PM GMT

Paul Kim - Fulgent Genetics, Inc. - CFO



Hello, this is Paul Kim. I'm the Chief Financial Officer of Fulgent Genetics. With me is Brandon Perthuis, our Chief Commercial Officer, who would like to give you an overview and our strategy going forward for Fulgent Genetics.



Fulgent was founded in 2011. We went public in 2016, primarily as a rare disease company. And in the several years following that, we've expanded our capabilities into areas such as germline cancer, women's reproductive health and sequencing as a service. We brought Brandon on with a number of senior sales and commercial individuals. We revamped our sales and commercial organization from 2017 into 2018. And then we also brought in Dr. Larry Weiss in 2021 to continue to strengthen our management team. And we've entered into the COVID business at the beginning part of 2020.



Brandon, then if you go to the next slide. In the most recent quarter, we've posted very, very strong results as a result of the continued progress in the company, both in terms of growth and the COVID as well as the non-COVID business . We have accelerated