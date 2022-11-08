Nov 08, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Daniel Louis Leonard - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst



Great. Well, welcome, everybody, to the Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference. I'm Dan Leonard, the life sciences and diagnostics analyst at Credit Suisse. We're happy to kick off the event with Fulgent Genetics. Representing Fulgent, we have Ming Hsieh, CEO; Paul Kim, CFO; Brandon Perthuis, Chief Commercial Officer; Dr. Larry Weiss, Chief Medical Officer; and Dr. Ray Yin, Chief Scientific Officer of Fulgent Pharma. Thank you, everybody, for coming.



Questions and Answers:

- CrÃ©- Research Division - Research AnalystMing, I wanted to start off the session since you reported your third quarter results last night, asking if you could give us any key takeaways, highlights from that report.- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. - Chairman & CEOOkay. Thank you, Dan. And thank you, everyone, who joined our presentation today. .So I think reall