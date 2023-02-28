Feb 28, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Fulgent Genetics Q4 and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call and webcast. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Melanie Solomon, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Melanie Solomon - The Blueshirt Group, LLC - MD
Thanks, Kevin. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Fulgent Genetics fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results conference call. On the call are Ming Hsieh, Chief Executive Officer of Fulgent; Paul Kim, Chief Financial Officer of Fulgent; and Brandon Perthuis, Chief Commercial Officer of Fulgent. The company's press release discussing the financial results is available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.fulgentgenetics.com. A replay of this call will be available shortly after the call concludes on the Investor Relations section of the company's website.
Management's prepared remarks and answers to your questions on t
Q4 2022 Fulgent Genetics Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 28, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...