Nov 03, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Fulgent Genetics Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call and webcast. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Melanie Solomon, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Melanie Solomon - The Blueshirt Group, LLC - MD
Thanks, Kevin. Good morning, and welcome to the Fulgent Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. On the call today are Ming Hsieh, Chief Executive Officer; Paul Kim, Chief Financial Officer; and Brandon Perthuis, Chief Commercial Officer.
The company's press release discussing the financial results is available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.fulgent.com (sic) [www.fulgentgenetics.com] . A replay of this call will be available shortly after the call concludes on the Investor Relations section of the company's website. Management's prepared remarks and answers to your questions on today's call will contain forward-looking statem
Q3 2023 Fulgent Genetics Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 03, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...