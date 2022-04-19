First of Long Island Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 19, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Christopher Becker - The First of Long Island Corporation - President and CEO of the Corporation and the Bank



Good morning. I'm Christopher Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer of The First of Long Island Corporation, and I will act as the Chairman of our 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I will now open the meeting.



Welcome to those in attendance. After the formal part of the meeting has concluded, I will give a presentation. I will now take us through the formal part of the meeting, beginning with the following announcements.



Proof of due notice of meeting was mailed on March 18, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2022. An affidavit of mailing has been filed. The proxy votes have been counted and the certification was filed by the proxies. The Inspector of Election has taken his oath of office and his oath has been filed.



To date, we have received proxies representing 83% of the total shares outstanding, which constitutes a quorum. Our proxy committee are the members of the Board of Directors who are not standing for reelection. Ou