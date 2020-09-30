Sep 30, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And thank you for standing by for Q&K's First Half Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded.



I will now turn the meeting over to your host for today's call, Mr. Rene Vanguestaine. Please proceed, Rene.



Rene Vanguestaine - Christensen & Associates - Chairman & CEO



Thank you, AJ. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Qingke's first half fiscal year 2020 earnings release was distributed earlier today and is available on our IR website at ir.qk365.com as well as on GlobeNewswire services.



On the call today from Qingke, we have Mr. Chengcai Qu, Chief Operating Officer; and Mr. Frank Sun, Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Qu will review the business operations and company highlights. He will do the prepared -- he will deliver the prepared remarks in Chinese, and Mr. Sun will deliver the same content in English. Mr. Sun will then discuss the financials and guidance. If you have any questions or require any furthe