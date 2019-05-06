Q1 2019 Full House Resorts Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Full House Resorts First Quarter Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Lewis Fanger, Chief Financial Officer of Full House Resorts. You may now begin.



Lewis A. Fanger - Full House Resorts, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our First Quarter Earnings Call.



As always, before we begin, let me remind you that today's conference call may contain forward-looking statements that we're making under the safe harbor provision of federal securities laws. I would also like to remind you that the company's actual results could differ materially from the anticipated results in these forward-looking statements. Please see today's press release under the caption forward-looking statements for the discussion of risks that may affect our results.



Also, we may make reference to non-GAAP measures such as adjusted EBITDA. For a reconciliation of those measures, please see our website as well as the various