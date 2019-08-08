Q2 2019 Full House Resorts Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Full House Resorts second quarter earnings call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Lewis Fanger, Chief Financial Officer of Full House Resorts. You may now begin.



Lewis A. Fanger - Full House Resorts, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO, Treasurer & Director



Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our second quarter earnings call.



Before we begin, a couple of things. One, we have some slides up on our website, so if you go to investors.fullhouseresorts.com and click on News & Events and then Presentations on the side, you'll see those slides pop up.



As always, before we begin, we also remind you that today's conference call may contain forward-looking statements that we're making under the safe harbor provision of federal securities laws. I would also like to remind you that the company's actual results could differ materially from the anticipated results in these forward-looking statements. Please see today's press release under the caption forward-l