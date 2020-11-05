Q3 2020 Full House Resorts Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

Thursday, November 5, 2020. I'd now like to turn it over to Mr. Lewis Fanger, CFO.



Lewis A. Fanger - Full House Resorts, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO, Treasurer & Director



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Sorry for the busy earnings day, but welcome to our third quarter earnings call. We promise we'll be upbeat here today. As always, before we begin, we remind you that today's conference call may contain forward-looking statements that we're making under the safe harbor provision of federal security laws. I would also like to remind you that the company's actual results could differ materially from the anticipated results in these forward-looking statements. Please see today's press release under the caption forward-looking statements for the discussion of risks that may affect our results. Also, we may make reference to non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted EBITDA. For a reco