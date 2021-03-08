Q4 2020 Full House Resorts Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Full House Resorts Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Adam Campbell, Corporate Controller. You may begin.



Adam Campbell -



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our fourth quarter earnings call. And as always, before we begin, we remind you that today's conference call may contain forward-looking statements that we're making under the safe harbor provision of the Federal Securities law. I would also like to remind you that the company's actual results could differ materially from the anticipated results in these forward-looking statements. Please see today's press release under the caption forward-looking statements for the discussions of risks that may affect our results.



Also, we may reference to non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted EBITDA. For a reconciliation of those measures, please see our website as well as the various press releases that we issued. Lastly, we are also broadcasting this conference call at fullhouseresorts.com, w