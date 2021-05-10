Q1 2021 Full House Resorts Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Full House Resorts First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Lewis Fanger, Chief Financial Officer of Full House Resorts. You may begin.



Lewis A. Fanger - Full House Resorts, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO, Treasurer & Director



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter earnings call.



As always, before we begin, we remind you that today's conference call may contain forward-looking statements that we're making under the safe harbor provision of federal securities laws. I would also like to remind you that the company's actual results could differ materially from the anticipated results in these forward-looking statements. Please see today's press release under the caption Forward-Looking Statements for a discussion of risks that may affect our results.



Also, we may make reference to non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted EBITDA. For a reconciliation of those measures, please see our website as w