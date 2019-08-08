Q2 2019 Fluent Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Fluent's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded.



I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Jordyn Tarazi, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Jordyn Kopin - Fluent, Inc. - Director of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome. Thank you for joining us to discuss our second quarter 2019 earnings result. With me today are Ryan Schulke, CEO; and Alex Mandel, CFO. Our call today will begin with comments from Ryan Schulke and Alex Mandel followed by a question-and-answer session. I would like to remind you that this call is being webcast live and recorded. A replay of the event will be available following the call on our website. To access the webcast, please visit our Investor Relations page on our website, www.fluentco.com.



Before we begin, I would like to advise listeners that certain information discussed by management during this conference call will