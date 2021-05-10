May 10, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Fluent, Inc. First Quarter Earnings Conference Call.
(Operator Instructions)
Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Ryan McCarthy. Please go ahead.
Ryan McCarthy - Fluent, Inc. - Corporate Counsel
Good afternoon, and welcome. Thank you for joining us to discuss our first quarter 2021 earnings results. Joining me on today's call are Fluent's CEO, Ryan Schulke; and CFO, Alex Mandel. Our call will begin with comments from Ryan Schulke and Alex Mandel, followed by a question-and-answer session. I would like to remind you that this call is being webcast live and recorded. A replay of the event will be available following the call on our website. To access the webcast, please visit our Investor Relations page on our website, www.fluentco.com.
Before we begin, I would like to advise listeners that certain information discussed by management during this conference call will contain f
Q1 2021 Fluent Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 10, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...