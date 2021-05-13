Q3 2021 Flux Power Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Quarter 3 2021 Financial Results and Company Update. (Operator Instructions) And please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Justin Forbes, Director of Marketing and Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.



Justin Forbes - Flux Power Holdings, Inc. - Director of Business Development



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Flux Power's financial results call. This is Justin Forbes, Director of Marketing and Investor Relations for Flux Power. Ron Dutt, CEO; and Chuck Scheiwe, CFO, will present results of our operations for our third quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended March 31.



I'll now read our safe harbor statement. Our discussions may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment on what the future holds, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual resu