May 12, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Flux Power Holdings Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the call over to Justin Forbes, Director of Business Development at Flux Power. Justin?
Justin Forbes - Flux Power Holdings, Inc. - Director of Business Development
Thank you, and good afternoon. Welcome to Flux Power's financial results call. Today's conference call is being recorded. Your host today, Ron Dutt, Chief Executive Officer; and Chuck Scheiwe, Chief Financial Officer, will present the results of operations for fiscal year 2022 third quarter ended March 31, 2022. A press release detailing these results crossed the wires this afternoon at 4:01 p.m. Eastern Time and is available in the Investor Relations section of our company's website at fluxpower.com.
Before we begin the formal presentation, I would like to remind everyone that statements made on the call and webcast may include predictions, estimates or other information that
Q3 2022 Flux Power Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 12, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...