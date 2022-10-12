Oct 12, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Ron Dutt - Flux Power Holdings, Inc. - CEO



Good afternoon. My name is Ron Dutt, CEO of Flux Power. I'm going to run through some highlights of the slides we have, which are also located on our website.



To kick off a little bit about Flux, I want you to look around the room, around the room at your home, at your office. Everything you see has been touched by a forklift, probably numerous times. The massive industry. What we do is provide the energy with our lithium-ion battery packs to power those forklifts that provide the movement of all these goods all over the country. And we're focused on the very large fleets, the Fortune 500 companies, that find it very attractive, the value proposition we have of being able to move more pallets than other alternatives such as lead acid or propane and do it more inexpensively on a lifecycle basis and also save tons of carbon dioxide because it's much more efficient using energy from the grid. So that's the highlight.



I'm going to skip through these because I'd like to leave a little time for questions and answers. We just reported our fiscal year '2