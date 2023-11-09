Q1 2024 Flux Power Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Maria Rico - Flux Power Holdings, Inc. - Marketing Manager



Your host today, Ron Dutt, Chief Executive Officer; and Chuck Scheiwe, Chief Financial Officer, will present results of operations for the fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2023. A press release detailing these results crossed the wires this afternoon at 4:01 PM Eastern Time and is available in the Investor Relations section of our company's website fluxpower.com.



Before we begin the formal presentation, I would like to remind everyone that statements made on the call and webcast may include predictions, estimates, or other information that might be considered forward-looking. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment on what the future holds, they are subject to risks and uncertainties t