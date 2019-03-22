1-800-Flowers.Com Inc Investor Day Transcript

Mar 22, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Joseph D. Pititto - 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. - SVP of IR & Corporate Communications



Okay. I think we can try and get started on time today. We have a full agenda. Start by saying thank you all for coming today, especially appreciate it in the rain.



Before I begin, I'd like to ask everybody to please turn their cellphones to silence so that we don't have any interruptions. I am famous for having The Rolling Stones play during the Christmas presentations. It's happened before.



First things first, safe harbor statement, you've seen this before. As a reminder, please refer to the company's SEC filings for a detailed list of risk factors and reconciliations to appropriate GAAP calculations for any non-GAAP figures we may refer to in today's meeting, obligatory statement.



Today is the first time that we've had the whole team for our presentation in New York City. So today, our presenters include Chris McCann, our CEO. Some of the folks you've already met. Bill Shea, our CFO; Tom Hartnett, who's President of the 1-800-Flowers brand; Steve Lightman, President of Harry & David; St