Q3 2020 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Q3 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Joseph Pititto, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Joseph D. Pititto - 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. - SVP of IR & Corporate Communications



Thanks, Sarah. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to discuss 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc's. financial results for our fiscal 2020 3rd quarter. For those of you who have not received a copy of our press release issued earlier this morning, the release can be accessed at the Investor Relations section of our corporate website at 1800flowersinc.com. Our call today will begin with brief formal remarks, and then we will open the call to your questions. Presenting today will be Chris McCann, CEO; and Bill Shea, CFO.



Before we begin, I need to remind everyone that some of the statements that we will make today may be forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litiga