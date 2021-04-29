Apr 29, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Conference Call.
(Operator Instructions) Note this event is being recorded. I'd now like to turn the conference over to Joseph Pititto. Please go ahead.
Joseph D. Pititto - 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. - SVP of IR & Corporate Communications
Thank you, Kelly. Good morning, and thank you all for joining us today to discuss 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.'s financial results for our fiscal 2021 third quarter.
For those of you who have not yet received a copy of our press release issued earlier this morning, the release can be accessed at the Investor Relations section of our corporate website at https://www.1800flowersinc.com.
Our call today will begin with brief formal remarks, and then we will open up the call to your questions. Presenting today will be Chris McCann, CEO; and Bill Shea, CFO. Before we begin, I need to remind everyone that some of the statements we will make today may be forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements
Q3 2021 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 29, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...