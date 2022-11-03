Q1 2023 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 2023 First Quarter Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Andy Milevoj, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Andy Milevoj - 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. - SVP of IR



Good morning, and thank you for joining us on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM's fiscal 2023 First Quarter Earnings Call. For those of you who have not received a copy of our press release issued this morning, the release can be accessed at the Investors section of our corporate website at www.1800flowersinc.com.



We will begin today's call with brief formal remarks, and then we will open the call to your questions. Joining us today are Chris McCann, CEO; Tom Hartnett, President; and Bill Shea, CFO.



Before we begin, I need to remind everyone that some of the statements we will make on today's call may be forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve