Feb 01, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM fiscal 2024 second-quarter and year-end earning call. (Operator Instructions) Please also note today's event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Andy Milevoj, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Andy Milevoj - 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc - Senior Vice President - Investor Relations
Good morning, and welcome to our fiscal 2024 second-quarter earnings call. Joining us today are Jim McCann, Chairman and CEO; Tom Hartnett, President; and Bill Shea, our CFO.
Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that some of the statements we'll make on today's call are covered by the Safe Harbor disclaimer contained in our press release and public documents. During this call, we will make forward-looking statements with predictions, projections, and other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those contained in our press release and public f
Q2 2024 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 01, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...