Q2 2021 Flexsteel Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you and welcome to today's call to discuss Flexsteel Industries second quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results. Our earnings release, which we issued after market close yesterday, Monday, January 25, is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.flexsteel.com under News & Events. I'm here today with Jerry Dittmer, President and Chief Executive Officer.



On today's call, we will provide prepared remarks, and then we will open up the call to your questions. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that the comments on today's call