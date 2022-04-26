Q3 2022 Flexsteel Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Flexsteel Industries' Third Quarter FY 2022 Earnings Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, today's event is being recorded. I'd now like to turn the conference over to Derek Schmidt. Mr. Schmidt, please go ahead.



Derek Paul Schmidt - Flexsteel Industries, Inc. - CFO, COO, Secretary & Treasurer



Thank you, and welcome to today's call to discuss Flexsteel Industries Third Quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results. Our earnings release, which we issued after market close yesterday, Monday, April 25, is available on the Investor Relations section of our website www.flexsteel.com, under News & Events. I am here today with Jerry Dittmer, President and Chief Executive Officer.



On today's call, we will provide prepared remarks, and then we will open the call to your questions. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that today's comments will include forward-looking statements, which can be identified using words such as estimate, antic