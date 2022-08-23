Q4 2022 Flexsteel Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Flexsteel Industries Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Alejandro Huerta, CFO. Please go ahead.



Alejandro Huerta - Flexsteel Industries, Inc. - CFO, Treasurer & Secretary



Thank you, and welcome to today's call to discuss Flexsteel Industries' Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 financial results. Our earnings release which we issued after market close yesterday, Monday, August 22, is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.flexsteel.com, under News and Events. I am here today with Jerry Dittmer, President and CEO, and Derek Schmidt, Chief Operating Officer.



On today's call, we will provide prepared remarks, and then we will open the call to your questions.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that the comments on today's call will include forward-looking stateme