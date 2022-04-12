Apr 12, 2022 / 05:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the 2022 annual shareholders meeting of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Lars Eller, President and CEO of the company. Mr. Eller, the floor is yours.



(video playing)



Lars Eller - Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. - President & CEO



Good afternoon, and welcome to the 2022 annual shareholder meeting for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp. I'm Lars Eller, President and CEO of the company. It is my distinct pleasure to welcome you here today for the meeting and to introduce Jack Johnson, our Chairman of the Board. Jack?



Jack Johnson - Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. - Chairman of the Board



Lars, thank you so much. And welcome, everyone. I want to thank you for joining us today. We are excited to be hosting our virtual meeting, which allows us to be more inclusive and reach a greater number of our shareholders. We now have shareholders attending via the web portal.



