Mar 12, 2019 / 07:30PM GMT

Rafe Jason Jadrosich - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Associate



Thanks everybody for coming. We are very pleased to have Brian Mariotti, the CEO of Funko, here with us today; as well as Russell Nickel, Funko's CFO. I'm going to turn it over to Brian to give his presentation and then Alex Perry and I are going to kick it off with some Q&A.



Brian Richard Mariotti - Funko, Inc. - CEO & Director



Thanks for the interest, guys. So basically, we're just going to take you real quick through what we think the company is, Funko. It's been around for 20 years. We consider ourselves the predominant pop culture company on the planet. Basically, think of it in investor terms like an index fund of everything that is pop culture. So the basis of the company is based on everybody is a fan of something. So we believe pop culture is just a wheel trucking down the road of what's going on in pop culture. Each one of the spokes of the wheel makes a perfectly balanced company. You have to have everything from either movies, TV, music, sports, animated video games. We ha