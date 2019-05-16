May 16, 2019 / 02:40PM GMT
Christopher Michael Horvers - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst
Good morning, everybody. My name is Chris Horvers. I'm the broad lines and hard lines retail analyst here at JPMorgan. And with me, I'm so very pleased to have Funko, Inc. with me today, with Mr. Funko, who is the embodiment of the brand, Brian Mariotti, the CEO. And we also have Russell Nickel over in the audience, the CFO. If he needs to jump in on any margin, land-mine questions, he'll run up here.
Questions and Answers:Christopher Michael Horvers - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst
I'm going to start with a very basic question just for the sake of hearing you describe it. So what's fandom?
Brian Richard Mariotti - Funko, Inc. - CEO & Director
Fandom is the love of something, whether it's sports, music, video games that you play, television shows like Game of Thrones or the latest Marvel, Star Wars or Disney movie. Having a fan, being a fan of something that really means something to you,