May 16, 2019 / 02:40PM GMT

Christopher Michael Horvers - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good morning, everybody. My name is Chris Horvers. I'm the broad lines and hard lines retail analyst here at JPMorgan. And with me, I'm so very pleased to have Funko, Inc. with me today, with Mr. Funko, who is the embodiment of the brand, Brian Mariotti, the CEO. And we also have Russell Nickel over in the audience, the CFO. If he needs to jump in on any margin, land-mine questions, he'll run up here.



Questions and Answers:

- JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior AnalystI'm going to start with a very basic question just for the sake of hearing you describe it. So what's fandom?- Funko, Inc. - CEO & DirectorFandom is the love of something, whether it's sports, music, video games that you play, television shows like Game of Thrones or the latest Marvel, Star Wars or Disney movie. Having a fan, being a fan of something that really means something to you,