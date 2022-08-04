Q2 2022 Funko Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Funko Reports second Quarter 2022 Financial Results. My name is Emily, and I'll be moderating today's call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now turn the call over to our host, Ben Avenia-Tapper. Please go ahead.



Ben Avenia-Tapper - Funko, Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, and good afternoon. With us on the call today are Andrew Perlmutter, Chief Executive Officer; and Jennifer Fall Jung, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that during the course of this conference call, management will discuss forecasts, targets and other forward-looking statements regarding the company and its financial results. While these statements represent our best current judgment about future results and performance as of today, our actual results are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. In addition to any risks that we highlight during the call, important factors that may affect our future results are describ