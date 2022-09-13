Sep 13, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT
Jennifer Fall Jung - Funko, Inc. - CFO
All right. We will get started.
So first and foremost, welcome everybody to Funko's first Press and Investor Day. We are super excited to have you here. Really excited that we could participate in person, and have a webcast for those that cannot be here. So should be a great day.
So why are we here? Well, we have the opportunity to talk to most of you in the room on a quarterly basis. We usually spend our time and more so, even for some of you. But we spend a lot of our time talking about the last 3 months and the next 3 months. We never get enough time to really talk about what is the future of Funko, and that's really what we want to talk about today. Not about really what's happening in 2022, but what's happening in 2023 and beyond. So we're super excited to share our vision and our story with you, and really lay out what the future of Funko is.
So the agenda for the day will be Andrew Perlmutter, our CEO, will kick us off with the vision and strategy of the future of Funko. Brian Mariotti, our Chief Creative Officer, will talk about our
Funko Inc Investor Day 2022 Transcript
