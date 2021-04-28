Apr 28, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Tony C. McKim, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Tony McKim - The First Bancorp, Inc. - President & CEO
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to The First BanCorp's 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting. In light of the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic, for the safety of all concerned and taking into account federal, state, and local guidance restricting gatherings, we decided again this year to conduct our annual meeting virtually.
I would like to begin by introducing several individuals who are joining us today, beginning with our accounting firm up from BerryDunn: Janice Latulippe, Lisa Openshaw, and Jennifer Gureckis.
From our corporate legal counsel, Pierce Atwood, David Champoux.
And our Directors of the First BanCorp: Rob Gregory; Renee Kelly; Mark Rosborough is our Chairman; Connie Russell; Stu Smith; Bruce Tindall; and Steve Ward.
First, we will dispose of the formal business for which the meeting was called.
We will then provide a brief overview of
First Bancorp Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Apr 28, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...