First Bancorp Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 28, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Tony C. McKim, President and Chief Executive Officer.



Tony McKim - The First Bancorp, Inc. - President & CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to The First BanCorp's 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting. In light of the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic, for the safety of all concerned and taking into account federal, state, and local guidance restricting gatherings, we decided again this year to conduct our annual meeting virtually.



I would like to begin by introducing several individuals who are joining us today, beginning with our accounting firm up from BerryDunn: Janice Latulippe, Lisa Openshaw, and Jennifer Gureckis.



From our corporate legal counsel, Pierce Atwood, David Champoux.



And our Directors of the First BanCorp: Rob Gregory; Renee Kelly; Mark Rosborough is our Chairman; Connie Russell; Stu Smith; Bruce Tindall; and Steve Ward.



First, we will dispose of the formal business for which the meeting was called.



We will then provide a brief overview of