First Bancorp Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 26, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Tony McKim - First Bancorp, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to the First Bancorp's 2023 annual shareholders meeting. Due to the need to book our annual meeting well in advance and based on an advice from Broadridge, our transfer agent, that most publicly traded companies are holding virtual meetings again this year, we opted to meet virtually.



Next year we plan to return to an in-person annual meeting and not to skip to the end of the meeting right out of the gate. But we do once again, this was a shareholder question and we do plan to return to an in-person meeting provided a venue was available to us.



I would like to begin by introducing several individuals who are joining us today, beginning with from our accounting firm of Berry Dunn, Todd Desjardins; from our corporate legal counsel, Pierce Atwood, Mike Anderson; the present directors of the First Bancorp, Rob Gregory, Renee Kelly, our Chair, Mark Rosborough, who will be leaving after the meeting, Connie Russell, Stuart Smith, Kim Swan, Bruce Tindal, and Steve Ward.



First, we will proceed with