Jfrog Ltd To Host Investor Day Transcript

Feb 15, 2022 / 05:30PM GMT

JoAnn Horne - Market Street Partners, LLC - Co-Founder and Partner



Hello. Welcome to JFrog's Inaugural Investor Relations Day. I'm JoAnn Horne from JFrog's Investor Relations team. We're so glad you are able to join us today for a deep dive into the company's vision, market opportunity, technology innovation, go-to-market and financials presented by JFrog's senior executive team. We will also hear from 2 JFrog customers, Fidelity and Broadcom, who will provide a firsthand view of how JFrog's platform allows them to fully embrace the power of DevOps.



Before we get started, let me review the safe harbor statement. During this presentation, we may make statements related to our business that are forward-looking under federal securities laws and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding matters such as our industry, business strategy, goals and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and op