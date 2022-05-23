May 23, 2022 / 03:20PM GMT
Noah Ross Herman - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst
Okay. Great. I think we're going to get started here. Thank you, everyone, for joining us today at JPMorgan's 50th TMC Conference. My name is Noah Herman. I'm currently a software research analyst here at JPMorgan. And we're really thankful to be hosting Jacob Shulman from JFrog today, CFO. Thank you for joining us.
Jacob Shulman - JFrog Ltd. - CFO
And thank you all for having me at the conference.
Noah Ross Herman - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst
Thank you.
Jacob Shulman - JFrog Ltd. - CFO
It's great to be back in person.
Noah Ross Herman - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst
So just taking it off here, Jacob, could you provide an overview of JFrog and summarize the value proposition of the company and the problems you really help solve for customers?
Jacob Shulman -
Jfrog Ltd at JPMorgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference Transcript
May 23, 2022 / 03:20PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...