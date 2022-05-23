May 23, 2022 / 03:20PM GMT

Noah Ross Herman - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst



Okay. Great. I think we're going to get started here. Thank you, everyone, for joining us today at JPMorgan's 50th TMC Conference. My name is Noah Herman. I'm currently a software research analyst here at JPMorgan. And we're really thankful to be hosting Jacob Shulman from JFrog today, CFO. Thank you for joining us.



Jacob Shulman - JFrog Ltd. - CFO



And thank you all for having me at the conference.



Noah Ross Herman - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you.



Jacob Shulman - JFrog Ltd. - CFO



It's great to be back in person.



Noah Ross Herman - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst



So just taking it off here, Jacob, could you provide an overview of JFrog and summarize the value proposition of the company and the problems you really help solve for customers?



Jacob Shulman -